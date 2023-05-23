Your Money with Carlson Financial
Man found dead in Henrico shooting; police investigating

Henrico police are investigating after a man was shot in Queen Thorp Court.
Henrico police are investigating after a man was shot in Queen Thorp Court.(WWBT)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 3:25 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) -Henrico police are investigating after they found a man dead in a shooting Tuesday afternoon.

Just after 2 p.m. on May 23, police were called to the 5900 block of Queens Thorpe Court, just off Wilkerson Road, for a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found a man shot to death.

The scene remains active as police and detectives are now investigating.

Henrico Police is asking anyone who may have been at home this afternoon to share what they may have seen or heard can call CrimeStoppers at 804-780-1000.

