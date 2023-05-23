Election Spotlight: Democrats battle in District 13 ahead June Primary

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Two candidates are going door-to-door to ensure those who answer know precisely what’s on the line for voters in a newly drawn Virginia Senate District 13.

“Voters are deeply concerned about education, both from an infrastructure standpoint, our schools. But more importantly, the support we are giving our educators and our young people,” said Lashrecse Aird, Democratic senate candidate for the district’s primary election.

That district encompasses Henrico County to the Surrey County line and includes rural and urban areas.

On the campaign trail in Varina, Aird, a mother of two, said a women’s right to choose is a top priority as reproductive laws in surrounding states become more restrictive.

“More importantly, it’s an issue about rights. It’s an issue about freedom. It’s this right today, but if we don’t protect this, what will be the line tomorrow?” Aird said.

Sen. Joe Morrissey says it’s all about the ground game in Petersburg.

“I go, and I knock on the doors. Everybody that’s listening to me right now is saying in their living room, that’s right, he’s been to my door,” said Morrissey, Democratic candidate for Senate District 13.

Morrissey says that the issues depend on location. Dinwiddie County, for example, needs broadband access. Meanwhile, Petersburg needs infrastructure money.

But Morrissey says he can’t support fewer restrictions on women’s right to choose.

“My position on the abortion is the mainstream position which is it’s a decision between a woman and her doctor, and legislators shouldn’t be telling people what to do,” Morrisey said.

UVA Center for Politics Executive Director Larry Sabato says this particular race will be close, as whoever wins moves on to the November General Election.

“You look to see absentee ballots too, and the absentee ballots there are quite high. That’s an indication of a race that actually people are paying attention to and has made an impact,” Sabato said.

Early voting is still underway, and the primary is set for June 20.

On Wednesday, NBC12 will profile Republican primary races in the metro-Richmond area.

