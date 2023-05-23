Dominion seeks to expand rate program designed to shift grid demand

Data centers are knocking on Virginia’s door. Electric vehicles are becoming more prevalent. Both have high needs for electricity.

As concerns over the electric grid’s ability to meet those demands increase, Dominion Energy is proposing to expand a program intended to incentivize customers to shift when they use electricity to lessen the load on the grid and cut down on their bills at the same time.

Dominion is asking the State Corporation Commission to double the number of customers who can enroll in its time-of-use (TOU) program, which the utility launched in 2020 and which hit a regulatory cap of 10,000 signups on Jan. 4, 2022.

Expansion, Dominion is arguing, “will allow additional customers to save money and reduce energy consumption.” The utility also says enrolling more customers will provide the data needed to eventually design a time-of-use program that would be available to its entire Virginia customer base.

