City Council rolls the dice on bringing casino to Richmond again

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Two years since Richmond voters rejected the One Casino and Resort proposal, City Council is again beginning the process of getting the casino on the ballot in November.

“I wanna get that clear because I am going to continue to fight for this One Casino and Resort,” Councilwoman Reva Trammell said at Monday night’s city council meeting.

All bets are on again to see where Virginia will have its next casino.

Petersburg hoped to ring the bell this past General Assembly session, but both bills to get the job done failed.

Richmond hopes to get another jab at it with what city leaders say is a game-changing development that will bring in more than 13,000 jobs.

“It’s going to provide job training; it’s going to provide not just a casino but entertainment, movie productions, things like that,” Trammell said.

In 2021, 51% of Richmond voters said no to the casino, but Trammell said her neighbors want to see this built and happen in their district.

“I know that if we get another chance, it’s going to pass because we’re going to make it clear,” Trammell said. “It’s not going to be in the second district, first, fourth, it’s going to be in the eighth district, my district.”

Petersburg is hopeful, but the state still does not have an updated budget. Many in the city hope the budget negotiators will block Richmond from a revote.

However, Richmond City Council is ready to proceed as if there will be no roadblock.

“All I ask you to do is please give my people a chance; please give us another chance,” Trammell said.

If approved by the council on June 12, the Virginia Lottery and Richmond Circuit Court will have to approve the referendum before its put on the ballot.

