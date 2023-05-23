Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
St. Jude Dream Home

4 dead, suspect in custody after standoff in Texas

Law enforcement investigating a standoff situation in Bowie County, Texas. (KSLA)
Law enforcement investigating a standoff situation in Bowie County, Texas. (KSLA)(KSLA)
By Daffney Dawson
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 3:23 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASH, Texas (KSLA/Gray News) - Law enforcement officials said they found four people dead following a standoff situation Tuesday at a home in Texas.

Officials with the Bowie County Sheriff’s Office said a person was barricaded inside the home. Sheriff’s deputies, Nash police and the Texas Department of Public Safety responded.

Police say the suspect eventually came outside and was taken into custody. Four people were then found dead inside.

Officials have not released additional information on the people involved or causes of death.

Nash is a city in the Texarkana metropolitan area and has a population of nearly 4,000 people.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo provided by Patricia Troy
Woman killed in York County believed to be gang member
Since beginning operations at RIC in July 2021, Breeze has grown to 13 total destinations.
Breeze Airways adding flights to five destinations from RIC
Search underway in Shenandoah National Park for Mateo Cobo Zevallos who was reported missing to...
Body found in Shenandoah National Park believed to be missing Fairfax man
FILE - Denver Nuggets forward Carmelo Anthony looks up from the floor after getting called for...
Carmelo Anthony retires from NBA, after 19-year career, NCAA title, 3 Olympic gold medals
Triplets from Mahoning County, Ohio, are graduating as co-valedictorians and salutatorian.
Triplets graduating as co-valedictorians, salutatorian

Latest News

Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy of Calif., left, listens as President Joe Biden speaks...
Debt ceiling talks grind on, but Republicans say there’s a ‘lack of urgency’ from White House
Debt ceiling: Key sticking points as deadline looms
FILE - The Netflix logo is displayed on the company's website on Feb. 2, 2023, in New York....
Netflix to charge an additional $8 month for viewers living outside US subscribers’ households
FILE - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks at a political roundtable, Friday, May 19, 2023, in...
AP sources: DeSantis to announce 2024 presidential bid Wednesday on Twitter with Elon Musk
Henrico police are investigating after a man was shot in Queen Thorp Court.
Man found dead in Henrico shooting; police investigating