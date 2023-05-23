Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
St. Jude Dream Home

$2 movies are coming to Regal Cinemas this summer

Every Tuesday and Wednesday, select Regal locations will offer $2 tickets for the first show of...
Every Tuesday and Wednesday, select Regal locations will offer $2 tickets for the first show of the family movie included in the Summer Movie Express.(Regal Theatres)
By Debra Worley
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 3:46 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Regal Cinemas is making it a little more affordable to go to the movie theater this summer.

Every Tuesday and Wednesday, select Regal locations will offer $2 tickets for the first show of the family movie included in the Summer Movie Express.

Regals Summer Movie Express runs May 23 through Sept. 6, but some theaters will only participate in the nine weeks that align with the local school system’s summer break schedule.

The weekly movie lineup includes:

Week 1 — May 23 & 24

  • How to Train Your Dragon
  • Abominable

Week 2 — May 30 & 31

  • The Croods: A New Age
  • Shrek Forever After

Week 3 — June 6 & 7

  • Puss in Boots
  • Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie

Week 4 — June 13 & 14

  • Sing
  • The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge Out of Water

Week 5 — June 20 & 21

  • Minions: The Rise of Gru
  • The SpongeBob SquarePants Movie

Week 6 — June 27 & 28

  • Sonic the Hedgehog
  • Dora and the Lost City of Gold

Week 7 — July 4 & 5

  • Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
  • Clifford the Big Red Dog

Week 8 — July 11 & 12

  • Sonic the Hedgehog 2
  • The Paw Patrol

Week 9 — July 18 & 19

  • The Bad Guys
  • Playing with Fire

Week 10 — July 25 & 26

  • Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank
  • Sing 2

Week 11 — August 1 & 2

  • The Boss Baby: Family Business
  • Dolittle

Week 12 — August 8 & 9

  • Kung Fu Panda 3
  • Curious George

Week 13 — August 15 & 16

  • Minions
  • How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

Week 14 — August 22 & 23

  • Shrek
  • Kung Fu Panda

Week 15 — August 29 & 30

  • Trolls World Tour
  • Despicable Me

Week 16 — September 5 & 6

  • Despicable Me 3
  • Spirit Untamed

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo provided by Patricia Troy
Woman killed in York County believed to be gang member
Since beginning operations at RIC in July 2021, Breeze has grown to 13 total destinations.
Breeze Airways adding flights to five destinations from RIC
Search underway in Shenandoah National Park for Mateo Cobo Zevallos who was reported missing to...
Body found in Shenandoah National Park believed to be missing Fairfax man
FILE - Denver Nuggets forward Carmelo Anthony looks up from the floor after getting called for...
Carmelo Anthony retires from NBA, after 19-year career, NCAA title, 3 Olympic gold medals
Triplets from Mahoning County, Ohio, are graduating as co-valedictorians and salutatorian.
Triplets graduating as co-valedictorians, salutatorian

Latest News

FILE - Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich stands in a glass cage in a courtroom at...
Russia extends detention of US journalist Evan Gershkovich
This photo provided by law enforcement shows a reading of 171 mph on a New Hampshire State...
Motorcyclist arrested for driving drunk at 171 mph, police say
Motorists pass a sign dedicated to former President Jimmy Carter along Jimmy Carter Blvd. on...
Jimmy Carter, 3 months into hospice, is aware of tributes, enjoying ice cream
Texas students raised more than $10,000 for their high school custodian who lost his wife.
Students raise more than $10,000 for custodian who recently lost his wife
Virginia is ranked 10th in the country for the most expensive childcare at an average cost of...
‘Womenrise’ scholarship program helps single mothers pay for childcare