1 person dead after car hits electronic message board on I-64

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - One person is dead after a crash on Interstate 64 in Henrico Monday morning.

Shortly after 9 a.m., Virginia State Police were called to a single-vehicle crash on I-64 East near mile marker 194.

Troopers say the vehicle was traveling east and ran off the road. The vehicle then struck the concrete base of an electronic message board displayed over the highway,

State police are working to notify the next of kin.

