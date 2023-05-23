Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
St. Jude Dream Home

1 person dead after car hits electronic message board on I-64

Shortly after 9 a.m., Virginia State Police were called to a single-vehicle crash on I-64 East...
Shortly after 9 a.m., Virginia State Police were called to a single-vehicle crash on I-64 East near mile marker 194.(WHSV)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 10:08 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - One person is dead after a crash on Interstate 64 in Henrico Monday morning.

Shortly after 9 a.m., Virginia State Police were called to a single-vehicle crash on I-64 East near mile marker 194.

Troopers say the vehicle was traveling east and ran off the road. The vehicle then struck the concrete base of an electronic message board displayed over the highway,

State police are working to notify the next of kin.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo provided by Patricia Troy
Woman killed in York County believed to be gang member
Since beginning operations at RIC in July 2021, Breeze has grown to 13 total destinations.
Breeze Airways adding flights to five destinations from RIC
Search underway in Shenandoah National Park for Mateo Cobo Zevallos who was reported missing to...
Body found in Shenandoah National Park believed to be missing Fairfax man
FILE - Denver Nuggets forward Carmelo Anthony looks up from the floor after getting called for...
Carmelo Anthony retires from NBA, after 19-year career, NCAA title, 3 Olympic gold medals
Triplets from Mahoning County, Ohio, are graduating as co-valedictorians and salutatorian.
Triplets graduating as co-valedictorians, salutatorian

Latest News

The Attorney General’s office expressed concern for participation from customers with highest...
Dominion seeks to expand rate program designed to shift grid demand
The current format for NWS watches, warnings, and advisories.
National Weather Service “advisory” terminology won’t end until at least 2025
On May 20, just before noon, officers were called to the 4500 block of Hanover Avenue for the...
Police identify man found dead in Richmond alley
After a previous failed attempt to bring a casino to Richmond two years ago, city council is...
News to Know for Tuesday, May 23