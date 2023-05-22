Youngkin selects new secretary after Bob Mosier resignation

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Virginia has a new Secretary of Public Safety and Homeland Security after the governor’s office announced Robert Mosier is stepping down from the role.

“Secretary Mosier admirably led our public safety efforts across the Commonwealth, furthering our commitment to reduce violent crime and fight the dangerous influx of illicit drugs such as fentanyl. I thank him for his service to the Commonwealth,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin.

Secretary Mosier previously served as Sheriff in Fauquier County, will officially end his state service on June 1 and will continue to be engaged with law enforcement. In the last eighteen months, Mosier led Virginians through several weather-related states of emergency, spearheaded Operation Bold Blue Line and worked tirelessly to support our community and the law enforcement and public safety officers who dedicate their lives to protecting Virginians and their families.

“This has been an incredible journey of service to the Commonwealth of Virginia. Under the governor’s leadership, we have made tremendous progress in public safety, especially with the ongoing reduction in violent crime and interdiction of dangerous drugs,” said Secretary Mosier. “It has been my great pleasure to work with the Governor and his cabinet, all of whom share the singular purpose of serving the people of Virginia.”

Youngkin also announced Terrance C. “Terry” Cole, of Louisa County, will be the new Secretary of Public Safety and Homeland Security. Cole has over 28 years of law enforcement service, including over 22 years with the United States Drug Enforcement Administration.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.