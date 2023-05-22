Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
St. Jude Dream Home

UVA-developed tech to help detect fentanyl in Virginia’s wastewater

A tool used to track down COVID-19 outbreaks in now fighting the fentanyl crisis in the commonwealth.
By Madison McNamee
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 2:59 PM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A tool used to track down COVID-19 outbreaks in now fighting the fentanyl crisis in the commonwealth.

Governor Glenn Youngkin (R) is calling on the Virginia Department of Health to use wastewater testing to find where fentanyl use spikes in the state.

VDH will be looking at communities as a whole, rather than specific homes or blocks, to find where to focus.

Secretary of Health and Human Resources Secretary John Littel says the technology being used started at UVA.

“Last year, 2,000 Virginians died from fentanyl poisoning,” Littel said. “That’s more than motor vehicle deaths and gun-related deaths combined.”

Littel says they’re looking so see how fentanyl use varies over time, and in different places.

He says VDH is working with localities to figure out how to conduct tests in a cost-efficient way.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo provided by Patricia Troy
Woman killed in York County believed to be gang member
Since beginning operations at RIC in July 2021, Breeze has grown to 13 total destinations.
Breeze Airways adding flights to five destinations from RIC
Search underway in Shenandoah National Park for Mateo Cobo Zevallos who was reported missing to...
Body found in Shenandoah National Park believed to be missing Fairfax man
FILE - Denver Nuggets forward Carmelo Anthony looks up from the floor after getting called for...
Carmelo Anthony retires from NBA, after 19-year career, NCAA title, 3 Olympic gold medals
Triplets from Mahoning County, Ohio, are graduating as co-valedictorians and salutatorian.
Triplets graduating as co-valedictorians, salutatorian

Latest News

After a previous failed attempt to bring a casino to Richmond two years ago, city council is...
News to Know for Tuesday, May 23
Body recovered from Tuckahoe Creek
Richmond is hoping to get another jab at it with what city leaders say is a game-changing...
City Council rolls the dice on bringing casino to Richmond again
City Council rolls the dice again on bringing a casino to Richmond
Youngkin selects new secretary after Bob Mosier resignation