Tuition and fees could rise for Virginia community colleges

(NBC12)
By Pat Thomas
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 10:50 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ/WCC Release) - The State Board for Community Colleges is considering tuition and mandatory fee increases for Virginia’s community colleges, effective in fall 2023, according to a release from Wytheville Community College.

The notice of consideration is in accordance with Section 23.1-307 (D) of the Code of Virginia, with the board meeting at 9 a.m. July 20, 2023, at the Virginia Community College System, System Office, 300 Arboretum Place in Richmond.

The State Board traditionally considers tuition and fee increases during its May meeting, according to the release, but the Board delayed action on the matter until after the General Assembly and Governor conclude their deliberations on the State Budget for the upcoming fiscal year.

According to WCC, “At its July meeting, the State Board will consider mandatory tuition and fee increases of between 0 percent and 4.7 percent for all undergraduate students, subject to budget provisions of the 2023 General Assembly. The maximum potential increase equates to a tuition and education and general fee rate of $161.25 per credit hour for in-state students and would result in a net annual increase of $217 for a student enrolling in thirty credit hours during the academic year. The community colleges will use revenue generated from any increase in mandatory fees to pay for mandatory cost increases associated with compensation and benefit increases, contractual obligations, technology and strategic initiatives, inflationary cost impacts, debt service, and potential adjustments to student fees.”

Written comments from the public will be accepted through July 19 and will be made available to the Board before action on tuition is taken. Written comments may be sent to Rose Marie Owen, Executive Assistant to the Chancellor, at rmowen@vccs.edu, or they may be mailed to the attention of Rose Marie Owen at:

Office of the Chancellor

Virginia Community College System

300 Arboretum Parkway

Richmond, Virginia 23236

