Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
St. Jude Dream Home

Suspect charged after man killed over UNO card game

A man was killed over a game of UNO. (Credit: KTRK via CNN Newsource)
By KTRK staff
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 8:12 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAYTOWN, Texas (KTRK) - A 27-year-old Texas man accused of punching a man during a game of UNO is now charged with manslaughter.

Andrew Placencia was arrested last week more than five months after the New Year’s party where the fight broke out among family friends over a card game.

Placencia is accused of causing Wayland Hood’s death.

“He was the love of my life. He really was,” his wife Kelly Hood said.

Kelly Hood says they were celebrating with family friends when a fight started during a game of UNO. Her husband broke it up, angering Placencia’s brother who reportedly said, “If you don’t take care of that, we aren’t family.”

“All of a sudden, A.J. came and hit him out of the blue. Wayland didn’t see it. He got hit in the eye, and he went down,” Kelly Hood said.

The medical examiner ruled Wayland Hood’s death a homicide, leading to Placencia’s arrest on Thursday.

Wendell Hood, Wayland Hood’s brother, said their family does not hate their former friends, but they do hate what happened.

“I hope he realizes what he did to us. He took away a brother. He took away a husband. He took away a grandfather. He took away a friend,” Kelly Hood said.

Placencia is due back in court on Monday.

Copyright 2023 KTRK via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Since beginning operations at RIC in July 2021, Breeze has grown to 13 total destinations.
Breeze Airways adding flights to five destinations from RIC
Dominion Power expects power to return to customers between 12-3 p.m.
Electric outages leave more than 2,000 customers without power
The crash is still under investigation; no charges have been placed. Anyone with information...
Police: 2 drivers dead after fatal crash in Prince George
Jonesboro woman plans to move after finding seven opossums in her home
Woman says she’s moving after finding several opossums in her house
Search underway in Shenandoah National Park for Mateo Cobo Zevallos who was reported missing to...
Body found in Shenandoah National Park believed to be missing Fairfax man

Latest News

Minutes after being fired, former Buckingham County registrar spoke to attendees at an...
Buckingham GOP nominates recently fired registrar for seat on elections board
Former registrar nominated for election board seat after termination
Venmo
Venmo to be officially available for teenagers, although many use it already
Mother of Richmond woman found dead in York County looking for answers
News to know for Monday, May 22
RAW: Dorm fire claims several lives in Guyana