Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
St. Jude Dream Home

Richmond may ban residents from owning exotic pets

The ban would impact animals that can normally be found in the wild.
Richmond is considering banning its residents from owning exotic pets.
Richmond is considering banning its residents from owning exotic pets.(wwbt)
By Macy Moors
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 5:26 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The City of Richmond is considering banning its residents from owning exotic pets.

The proposed ordinance is expected to be discussed Monday at City Council’s meeting scheduled for 6 p.m. at City Hall.

The ban would impact exotic animals like monkeys, raccoons, opossums, skunks, wolves, coyotes, squirrels, foxes, leopards, panthers, tigers, lions, lynxes, caracals, bobcats, bears or any other warm-blooded animal which can usually be found in the wild.

The ban would also impact any venomous or poisonous reptile, amphibian or any member of the crocodilian family, including but not limited to alligators, crocodiles, caimans and gavials.

The ordinance does not include ferrets, rabbits, chinchillas, sugar gliders, hedgehogs, hamsters, guinea pigs, mice and rats that have been in captivity and have never known the wild. Domestically bred or legally imported birds, non-venomous reptiles, amphibians and fish are also not included.

The ordinance states in part:

“It shall be unlawful for any person to own, breed, purchase, sell, offer for purchase or sale, keep, maintain or have in such person’s possession or in such person’s control any exotic or wild animal in the city, except for zoological parks, performing animal exhibitions, circuses, wildlife rehabilitators, or veterinary clinics that are properly licensed by the federal government or state government unless that person previously has obtained a permit issued by the department for exotic or wild animals.”

City Councilmember Mike Jones told NBC12 that Richmond residents could own up to six chickens and a turkey, but not a rooster.

Jones says exotic pet owners will have to file a permit at City Hall, letting the city know who owns certain kinds of pets and where they reside.

He also says that one potential exception to the ordinance is that residents who already own venomous amphibians, fish or reptiles may be “grandfathered” in. Still, the ultimate decision would be made once they file for a permit.

“We just need citizens to be safe, residents and neighbors to be safe,” Jones said. “I’ve known people who have shipped cobras to the area, and it’s just not the safest thing to do.”

If the ordinance is adopted, anyone found guilty of owning an exotic pet will be charged with a class three misdemeanor.

People who currently own these animals would have to either give or sell them to a zoological park or release the animal to the Virginia Department of Wildlife.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Since beginning operations at RIC in July 2021, Breeze has grown to 13 total destinations.
Breeze Airways adding flights to five destinations from RIC
Dominion Power expects power to return to customers between 12-3 p.m.
Electric outages leave more than 2,000 customers without power
Search underway in Shenandoah National Park for Mateo Cobo Zevallos who was reported missing to...
Body found in Shenandoah National Park believed to be missing Fairfax man
The crash is still under investigation; no charges have been placed. Anyone with information...
Police: 2 drivers dead after fatal crash in Prince George
On May 20, just before noon, officers were called to the 4500 block of Hanover Avenue for the...
Polie identify man found dead in alley near Richmond elementary school

Latest News

On May 20, just before noon, officers were called to the 4500 block of Hanover Avenue for the...
Polie identify man found dead in alley near Richmond elementary school
Agencies launch "Click it or Ticket" campaign.
‘Everyone buckle up’: Agencies launch ‘Click it or Ticket’ campaign
Chesapeake General is the former name of Chesapeake Regional Medical Center, which was...
Contract dispute threatens relationship between Cigna and Chesapeake hospital
Avoid those hidden fees from banks
How to avoid costly unexpected bank fees