News to know for Monday, May 22

Mother of Richmond woman found dead in York County looking for answers
By Jessica Redwood
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 8:30 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a look at your top stories for Monday, May 22, 2023.

Woman killed In York County Believed To Be Gang Member
  • Police investigations have revealed text messages that indicate all individuals, including Mitchell, were believed to be part of a gang called the Vietnam Baby Gorilla gang of the Mad Stone Bloods gang tied to Norfolk.
Body Found In Shenandoah National Park Believed To Be Missing Fairfax Man
  • Police have been searching for a missing Fairfax man Mateo Luis Cobo Zevallos, who was last seen at 1 pm on May 5, 2023, leaving 3147 Bradford Wood Ct in Oakton, VA. On Sunday, May 21, 2023, just after noon, the search for Zevallos ended after human remains were found in the park about 1.6 miles from where his car was parked in steep terrain near several rock outcrops. Police believe the remains to belong to Zevallos.
Click It or Tick It Campaign Kicks Off, Runs Through June 4th
Click it or Ticket Campaign Kicks Off
  • DMV and AAA are teaming up with Virginia First responders, law Enforcement and State Police for the annual Click It or Ticket Campaign starting today and running through June 4th.
Richmond Seeks Feedback For Pedestrian Improvement Project
Pedestrian Improvement Project Public Meeting
  • The project aims to provide safer pedestrian access to the plaza. The proposed improvements include adding and widening sidewalks and installing pedestrian signals. The meeting will take place at Main Street Station from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Sunny And Seasonable Week Ahead With Lots Of Dry Weather
  • This week we can expect beautiful weather Monday through Thursday, but we’re closely watching the potential for a cool, wet pattern for Memorial Day weekend.

