Monday Forecast: Sunny and seasonable with lots of dry weather this week

No sign of big summer heat, plus tracking cool, wet weather for the weekend.
Your First Alert Weather forecast from NBC12's weather team.
Your First Alert Weather forecast from NBC12's weather team.
By Andrew Freiden
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 4:13 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Beautiful weather Monday through Thursday, but we’re closely watching the potential for a cool, wet pattern for Memorial Day weekend.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid-50s, highs in the low 80s. Low humidity.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid-50s, highs in the upper-70s. Low humidity.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Lows near 50°, highs in the upper 70s. Low humidity. *Verified* Best Weather Day of the Week but there are LOTS of pleasant weather days this week.

Thursday: Partly sunny. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the mid-70s.

Friday: Partly sunny start with increasing clouds by afternoon. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the mid-70s. (Rain Chance: 10%)

FIRST ALERT: A slow moving area of Low pressure along the NC coast could bring clouds, plus rainy and cool weather this weekend.

Saturday: Cool, with Cloudy skies. Areas of rain likely. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the upper 60s (Rain Chance: 60%)

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. A chance for scattered showers. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the mid to upper 70s. (Rain Chance: 50%)

