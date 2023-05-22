Monday Forecast: Sunny and seasonable with lots of dry weather this week

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Beautiful weather Monday through Thursday, but we’re closely watching the potential for a cool, wet pattern for Memorial Day weekend.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid-50s, highs in the low 80s. Low humidity.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid-50s, highs in the upper-70s. Low humidity.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Lows near 50°, highs in the upper 70s. Low humidity. *Verified* Best Weather Day of the Week but there are LOTS of pleasant weather days this week.

Thursday: Partly sunny. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the mid-70s.

Friday: Partly sunny start with increasing clouds by afternoon. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the mid-70s. (Rain Chance: 10%)

FIRST ALERT: A slow moving area of Low pressure along the NC coast could bring clouds, plus rainy and cool weather this weekend.

Saturday: Cool, with Cloudy skies. Areas of rain likely. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the upper 60s (Rain Chance: 60%)

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. A chance for scattered showers. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the mid to upper 70s. (Rain Chance: 50%)

