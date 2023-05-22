Judge denies plaintiff’s motion in ongoing lawsuit over Confederate statue

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A Charlottesville Circuit Court judge is denying a request from one of the parties suing the city over the statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee.

The Ratcliffe Foundation is one of two parties suing. It brought up a complicated legal issue that, in essence, is a paperwork issue about corporate status.

When Ratcliffe filed its paperwork to sue, the foundation called itself a corporation.

Turns out, it is not.

The foundation wanted to clarify its status in the case, but Judge Paul Paul Peatross, Jr. denied that motion to substitute.

The next step now in the lawsuit is a status conference in late June.

