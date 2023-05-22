Candlelight vigil held in honor of Shawn Soares

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - VCU students and members of the community came together Sunday, May 22, to honor and celebrate the life of Shawn Soares, a VCU student who was hit and killed by a car in the 300 block of West Main Street.

Dozens took to Monroe Park to reflect on the life and legacy Shawn leaves behind.

During the event, his roommate and his girlfriend shared some powerful words with the crowd.

” Picture me as I was full of life and love, although not with you now, I watch you from above. I know how much you miss me, and I miss you too. It was time to leave, as each of us will do. Although not in your arms, ill always be in your heart. The precious love we share means we’re never far apart.” - Randy Sprinkle, friend, roommate of Shawn Soares.

“Every single day with Shawn was beautiful no matter what we did together, even if we stayed in bed all day and cleaned the house together. I’ll always remember us dancing in the kitchen together, getting dressed up fancy, suit and tie, to sit in the dining room and eat pasta together.” - Anna Bryson, girlfriend of Shawn Soares

Soares death sparked major concerns for pedestrian safety in and around VCU’s campus. There are now many speed tables in place to try to slow down traffic in the area.

