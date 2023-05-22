Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
St. Jude Dream Home

Candlelight vigil held in honor of Shawn Soares

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 9:48 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - VCU students and members of the community came together Sunday, May 22, to honor and celebrate the life of Shawn Soares, a VCU student who was hit and killed by a car in the 300 block of West Main Street.

Dozens took to Monroe Park to reflect on the life and legacy Shawn leaves behind.

During the event, his roommate and his girlfriend shared some powerful words with the crowd.

” Picture me as I was full of life and love, although not with you now, I watch you from above. I know how much you miss me, and I miss you too. It was time to leave, as each of us will do. Although not in your arms, ill always be in your heart. The precious love we share means we’re never far apart.” - Randy Sprinkle, friend, roommate of Shawn Soares.

“Every single day with Shawn was beautiful no matter what we did together, even if we stayed in bed all day and cleaned the house together. I’ll always remember us dancing in the kitchen together, getting dressed up fancy, suit and tie, to sit in the dining room and eat pasta together.” - Anna Bryson, girlfriend of Shawn Soares

Soares death sparked major concerns for pedestrian safety in and around VCU’s campus. There are now many speed tables in place to try to slow down traffic in the area.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Since beginning operations at RIC in July 2021, Breeze has grown to 13 total destinations.
Breeze Airways adding flights to five destinations from RIC
Dominion Power expects power to return to customers between 12-3 p.m.
Electric outages leave more than 2,000 customers without power
The crash is still under investigation; no charges have been placed. Anyone with information...
Police: 2 drivers dead after fatal crash in Prince George
Jonesboro woman plans to move after finding seven opossums in her home
Woman says she’s moving after finding several opossums in her house
Search underway in Shenandoah National Park for Mateo Cobo Zevallos who was reported missing to...
Body found in Shenandoah National Park believed to be missing Fairfax man

Latest News

Minutes after being fired, former Buckingham County registrar spoke to attendees at an...
Buckingham GOP nominates recently fired registrar for seat on elections board
Former registrar nominated for election board seat after termination
Mother of Richmond woman found dead in York County looking for answers
News to know for Monday, May 22
Four people have been arrested in connection to the death of Tyosha Mitchell and are facing...
Woman killed in York County believed to be gang member