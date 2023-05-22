Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
St. Jude Dream Home

Buckingham GOP nominates recently fired registrar for seat on elections board

Minutes after being fired, former Buckingham County registrar spoke to attendees at an...
Minutes after being fired, former Buckingham County registrar spoke to attendees at an emergency meeting of the county’s Electoral Board.(Graham Moomaw, Virginia Mercury)
By Graham Moomaw
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 8:17 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The chairwoman of the Buckingham County Republican Committee nominated the county’s recently fired interim registrar for a vacant Republican seat on the same election oversight board that terminated him last week for allegedly misrepresenting his job history.

The move is the latest surprising twist for a local election office thrown into dysfunction by right-wing conspiracy theories and suspicions about whether the election system can be trusted.

In a letter to Buckingham Circuit Court Judge Donald Blessing sent the day after former registrar Luis Gutierrez was fired in a bipartisan 2-0 vote, Buckingham GOP Chairwoman Ramona Christian nominated three people for the empty seat on the Buckingham Electoral Board. Two of those three were Gutierrez and his wife, Tambra Riggs-Gutierrez.

In the official nomination letter, which misspelled Gutierrez’s first and last names, Christian listed his recent job history but mentioned nothing about his brief and controversial tenure running the county elections office.

READ MORE ON VIRGINIAMERCURY.COM >>>

NBC12 is a partner with The Virginia Mercury, an independent, nonprofit online news...
NBC12 is a partner with The Virginia Mercury, an independent, nonprofit online news organization covering state government and policy.(Virginia Mercury)

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Since beginning operations at RIC in July 2021, Breeze has grown to 13 total destinations.
Breeze Airways adding flights to five destinations from RIC
Dominion Power expects power to return to customers between 12-3 p.m.
Electric outages leave more than 2,000 customers without power
The crash is still under investigation; no charges have been placed. Anyone with information...
Police: 2 drivers dead after fatal crash in Prince George
Jonesboro woman plans to move after finding seven opossums in her home
Woman says she’s moving after finding several opossums in her house
Search underway in Shenandoah National Park for Mateo Cobo Zevallos who was reported missing to...
Body found in Shenandoah National Park believed to be missing Fairfax man

Latest News

Former registrar nominated for election board seat after termination
Mother of Richmond woman found dead in York County looking for answers
News to know for Monday, May 22
Four people have been arrested in connection to the death of Tyosha Mitchell and are facing...
Woman killed in York County believed to be gang member
GRTC Makes Service Changes