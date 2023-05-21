Sunday Forecast: Warm and sunny

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Warm and dry for the week ahead.

Sunday: Becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid-50s, highs in the low 80s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid-50s, highs in the mid-70s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Lows near 50°, highs in the upper 70s.

Thursday: Partly sunny. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the mid-70s.

Friday: Partly sunny. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the mid-70s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the mid-70s.

First Alert: NEXT week looking HOT with high temperatures each afternoon in the 80s.

