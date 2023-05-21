Your Money with Carlson Financial
Police: 2 drivers dead after fatal crash in Prince George

The crash is still under investigation; no charges have been placed. Anyone with information about the collision or who witnessed this incident is requested to contact the Prince George Police Department at (804) 733-2773.(Source: Raycom Image Bank)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: May. 21, 2023 at 11:24 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Two drivers have died due to a fatal head-on collision in Prince George County.

Police say the incident happened Friday, May 19, just after 9 p.m. in the 11100 block of James River Drive. A gray Honda SUV was traveling westbound when it struck a Chrysler sedan traveling eastbound.

Police investigations revealed that the eastbound Chrysler crossed the center line and struck the Honda head-on in the westbound lane.

The driver of the gray Honda SUV, 56-year-old Deborah Graves, and the driver of the Chrysler sedan, 40-year-old Wendy Boswell, both died as a result of the crash.

The crash is still under investigation; no charges have been placed. Anyone with information about the collision or who witnessed this incident is requested to contact the Prince George Police Department at (804) 733-2773.

