Fonticello Park playground area dedicated to gun violence victim, Markiya Dickson

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -

”When i do come out here it brings me back to that day, but now i see something beautiful right here to put me at a sense of ease because this is what my baby would have wanted because she lived her life with compassion,” said Mark Dickson, Markiya’s father.

A 9 year old who lived with compassion, was taken too soon During a memorial day cookout in 2019. That 9 year old, Markiya Dickson, lost her lift to a stray bullet in Fonticello Park.

“We left my daughter in this park,” said Dickson.

4 years later, the family and city leaders have been working together to invest into that park. Over a million dollars later, Markiya Dickson Imagination Zone is complete. As the Imagination Zone was presented to the city on Saturday, the park was filled with diversity, love and growth.

“People from all walks of life, different hues, coming together for one sole purpose, to make sure our city is better,” the mayor said. “We want our children to be children, kids to be kids and in order for kids to be kids they have to have access to the greenspace and projects like this all across our city,” said Mayor Levar Stoney, the mayor of Richmond.

Mark Dickson said he always knew his daughter was special and would make a difference in this world. Although it’s in an tragic way, her memory will live on through the city.

“Although Markiya is no longer with us, she will never be ever forgotten,” said Mayor Stoney.

City Councilwoman, Stephanie Lynch, also spoke at the ceremony. She reminded the community about Markiya’s spirit and the strength of the Dickson family.

“We honor their resilience and the spirit of innocence, the spirit of a child at play, a child who loved to sing, dance. Today we honor something beautiful, more than a playground but a symbol of this community coming together a symbol of friendship, coming together, a world without hate,” said Lynch.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.