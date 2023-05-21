Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
St. Jude Dream Home

Fonticello Park playground area dedicated to gun violence victim, Markiya Dickson

Markiya Dickson Imagination Zone
Markiya Dickson Imagination Zone(wwbt)
By Jennifer Blake
Published: May. 20, 2023 at 10:19 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -

”When i do come out here it brings me back to that day, but now i see something beautiful right here to put me at a sense of ease because this is what my baby would have wanted because she lived her life with compassion,” said Mark Dickson, Markiya’s father.

A 9 year old who lived with compassion, was taken too soon During a memorial day cookout in 2019. That 9 year old, Markiya Dickson, lost her lift to a stray bullet in Fonticello Park.

“We left my daughter in this park,” said Dickson.

4 years later, the family and city leaders have been working together to invest into that park. Over a million dollars later, Markiya Dickson Imagination Zone is complete. As the Imagination Zone was presented to the city on Saturday, the park was filled with diversity, love and growth.

“People from all walks of life, different hues, coming together for one sole purpose, to make sure our city is better,” the mayor said. “We want our children to be children, kids to be kids and in order for kids to be kids they have to have access to the greenspace and projects like this all across our city,” said Mayor Levar Stoney, the mayor of Richmond.

Mark Dickson said he always knew his daughter was special and would make a difference in this world. Although it’s in an tragic way, her memory will live on through the city.

“Although Markiya is no longer with us, she will never be ever forgotten,” said Mayor Stoney.

City Councilwoman, Stephanie Lynch, also spoke at the ceremony. She reminded the community about Markiya’s spirit and the strength of the Dickson family.

“We honor their resilience and the spirit of innocence, the spirit of a child at play, a child who loved to sing, dance. Today we honor something beautiful, more than a playground but a symbol of this community coming together a symbol of friendship, coming together, a world without hate,” said Lynch.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say the pursuit started in Powhatan and then ended in Westchester Commons early Friday,...
Sheriff’s office: Motorcyclist was traveling at 118 mph on Route 288 before crashing
Jonesboro woman plans to move after finding seven opossums in her home
Woman says she’s moving after finding several opossums in her house
Since beginning operations at RIC in July 2021, Breeze has grown to 13 total destinations.
Breeze Airways adding flights to five destinations from RIC
The Caroline County Sheriff's Office says the shooting happened just before 8 a.m. Friday...
‘Terribly tragic’: Caroline sheriff’s office investigating murder-suicide
A 13-year-old in Oklahoma has graduated college with four diplomas.
13-year-old makes history crossing stage as college graduate with 4 diplomas

Latest News

Richmond Flying Squirrels
2nd annual Disability Inclusion Day coming to The Diamond
Legacy Vending Machines help local non-profits
"Tunnel to Towers" Charity Ride supports veterans & first responders
Queen of Clean: Removing ink on colored clothing