Electric outages leave more than 2,000 customers without power

Dominion Power expects power to return to customers between 12-3 p.m.
Dominion Power expects power to return to customers between 12-3 p.m.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: May. 21, 2023 at 10:54 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -More than 2000 customers in the Richmond area are currently without electricity after Dominion Power reported multiple outages in the city.

The cause of the outage is unknown at this time however, Dominion Power expects power to return to customers between 12-3 p.m.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

