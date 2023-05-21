Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
St. Jude Dream Home

Body found in Shenandoah National Park believed to be missing Fairfax man

Search underway in Shenandoah National Park for Mateo Cobo Zevallos who was reported missing to...
Search underway in Shenandoah National Park for Mateo Cobo Zevallos who was reported missing to Fairfax County Police May 9, 2023.(Shenandoah National Park)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: May. 21, 2023 at 5:12 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Fairfax police are investigating after discovering human remains in the Shenandoah National Park.

Police have been searching for a missing Fairfax man who was last seen at 1 pm on May 5, 2023, leaving 3147 Bradford Wood Ct in Oakton, VA.

21-year-old Mateo Luis Cobo Zevallos was last seen driving a 2020 Honda Civic with the license plate UHN-2612.

That car was found in the northern area of Shenandoah National Park in a parking lot that serves the famous Overall Run Falls Trail.

Shortly after discovering the car, officers organized a search party for Zevallos on Wednesday, May 17, which continued throughout the weekend.

On Sunday, May 21, 2023, just after noon, the search for Zevallos ended after human remains were found in the park about 1.6 miles from where his car was parked in steep terrain near several rock outcrops. Police believe the remains to belong to Zevallos.

The body will now be transported to the Office of the Medical Examiner in Manassas to identify and determine the cause of death.

Trails in the Overall Run area closed for search operations have been reopened.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jonesboro woman plans to move after finding seven opossums in her home
Woman says she’s moving after finding several opossums in her house
Police say the pursuit started in Powhatan and then ended in Westchester Commons early Friday,...
Sheriff’s office: Motorcyclist was traveling at 118 mph on Route 288 before crashing
Since beginning operations at RIC in July 2021, Breeze has grown to 13 total destinations.
Breeze Airways adding flights to five destinations from RIC
Police are investigating after finding a man dead in the 4500 block of Hanover Avenue.
Man found dead in alley near Richmond elementary school
A Richmond mother says a teacher at Fox Elementary allegedly assaulted one of her twin sons and...
Elementary school teacher placed on leave after alleged assault of student

Latest News

Dr. Joseph Endom Jones and Rosa Kinckle Jones.
Prominent African American family receives historic marker at Evergreen Cemetery
The crash is still under investigation; no charges have been placed. Anyone with information...
Police: 2 drivers dead after fatal crash in Prince George
Dominion Power expects power to return to customers between 12-3 p.m.
Electric outages leave more than 2,000 customers without power
Candle light Vigil for VCU Student Shawn Soares