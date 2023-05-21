Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
St. Jude Dream Home

Art piece honors student-athletes killed on UVA Grounds

University of Virginia faculty, students, and volunteers are creating a “Dark Flag.”
By Anahita Jafary
Published: May. 21, 2023 at 6:16 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - University of Virginia faculty, students, and volunteers are creating a “Dark Flag.”

Architecture and Art Professor Sanda Iliescu and her 14 students created the art piece, which is filled with words meant to make people reflect on gun violence across the U.S. The emotions in the painting, she says, were sorrow & mourning, but also hope & love.

Many added to the piece to honor Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis, and D’Sean Perry, the three student-athletes killed in November’s shooting on UVA Grounds.

“This has been tragic year at UVA with a murder of three of our students,” Iliescu said. “The 14 students and I painted the flag, but we also invited volunteers from the community.”

The painting will be on display at Ruffin Gallery until June 23.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Since beginning operations at RIC in July 2021, Breeze has grown to 13 total destinations.
Breeze Airways adding flights to five destinations from RIC
Dominion Power expects power to return to customers between 12-3 p.m.
Electric outages leave more than 2,000 customers without power
The crash is still under investigation; no charges have been placed. Anyone with information...
Police: 2 drivers dead after fatal crash in Prince George
Jonesboro woman plans to move after finding seven opossums in her home
Woman says she’s moving after finding several opossums in her house
Search underway in Shenandoah National Park for Mateo Cobo Zevallos who was reported missing to...
Body found in Shenandoah National Park believed to be missing Fairfax man

Latest News

Minutes after being fired, former Buckingham County registrar spoke to attendees at an...
Buckingham GOP nominates recently fired registrar for seat on elections board
Former registrar nominated for election board seat after termination
Mother of Richmond woman found dead in York County looking for answers
News to know for Monday, May 22
Four people have been arrested in connection to the death of Tyosha Mitchell and are facing...
Woman killed in York County believed to be gang member
GRTC Makes Service Changes