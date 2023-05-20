Virginia Union Golf Standout wins 2023 Carolinas Golf Association Sectional State Amateur Qualifier

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Virginia Union University is celebrating after securing a big win at the 2023 Carolinas Golf Association Sectional State Amateur Qualifier.



VUU Men’s Golf Team took to the golf course at The Stonebridge Golf Club in Monroe, North Carolina Wednesday, May 17th, to compete against more than 70 golfers. Out of the group, only 15 golfers moved forward, with VUU taking the lead to compete in the State Amateur at The Jefferson Landing Golf Club in Jefferson, North Carolina.

Virginia Unions, Travon Willis, a 2nd Semester Grad Student majoring in Data Analytics, secured the big game with a bogey less round of six under par 66 at the 18-hole championship course.

“Travon played in the number one position during the 2022-23 golf season, and during this time, he also posted several sub-par rounds. He is as good on the golf course as he is in the classroom, with a 4.0 GPA. He will be returning in Fall 2023 to compete in his final collegiate year. Coach Bowers and I celebrate Travon’s continued success,” says E. Lee Coble, Virginia Union University, Assistant Athletic Director for Student-Athlete Academics.

