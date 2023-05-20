Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
St. Jude Dream Home

Virginia Union Golf Standout wins 2023 Carolinas Golf Association Sectional State Amateur Qualifier

Travon Willis, a 2nd Semester Grad Students majoring in Data Analytics and a member of the VUU...
Travon Willis, a 2nd Semester Grad Students majoring in Data Analytics and a member of the VUU Men’s Golf Team wins the 2023 Carolinas Golf Association Sectional State Amateur Qualifier.(Virginia Union University)
By Jessica Redwood
Published: May. 20, 2023 at 3:34 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Virginia Union University is celebrating after securing a big win at the 2023 Carolinas Golf Association Sectional State Amateur Qualifier.

VUU Men’s Golf Team took to the golf course at The Stonebridge Golf Club in Monroe, North Carolina Wednesday, May 17th, to compete against more than 70 golfers. Out of the group, only 15 golfers moved forward, with VUU taking the lead to compete in the State Amateur at The Jefferson Landing Golf Club in Jefferson, North Carolina.

Virginia Unions, Travon Willis, a 2nd Semester Grad Student majoring in Data Analytics, secured the big game with a bogey less round of six under par 66 at the 18-hole championship course.

“Travon played in the number one position during the 2022-23 golf season, and during this time, he also posted several sub-par rounds. He is as good on the golf course as he is in the classroom, with a 4.0 GPA. He will be returning in Fall 2023 to compete in his final collegiate year. Coach Bowers and I celebrate Travon’s continued success,” says E. Lee Coble, Virginia Union University, Assistant Athletic Director for Student-Athlete Academics.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say the pursuit started in Powhatan and then ended in Westchester Commons early Friday,...
Sheriff’s office: Motorcyclist was traveling at 118 mph on Route 288 before crashing
Since beginning operations at RIC in July 2021, Breeze has grown to 13 total destinations.
Breeze Airways adding flights to five destinations from RIC
The Caroline County Sheriff's Office says the shooting happened just before 8 a.m. Friday...
‘Terribly tragic’: Caroline sheriff’s office investigating murder-suicide
A 13-year-old in Oklahoma has graduated college with four diplomas.
13-year-old makes history crossing stage as college graduate with 4 diplomas
Officers were called to the 3400 block of Howard Road near Ratcliffe Elementary School for a...
21-year-old dies after shooting near Ratcliffe Elementary

Latest News

Richmond Flying Squirrels
2nd annual Disability Inclusion Day coming to The Diamond
Mark Berson interview from SC Athletic Hall of Fame
Mark Berson interview at SC Athletic Hall of Fame
Former VCU basketball star and Indianapolis Colt tight end Mo Alie-Cox (Source: NBC12)
VCU chooses former men’s basketball star for May commencement speaker
Benny Will
12-year-old signs with UVA Track as part of Team Impact