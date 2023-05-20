Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
St. Jude Dream Home

Songwriter Pete Brown, who co-wrote ‘Sunshine of Your Love’ and ‘White Room,’ dies

Songwriter and poet Pete Brown, who co-wrote “Sunshine of Your Love” and “White Room” for the...
Songwriter and poet Pete Brown, who co-wrote “Sunshine of Your Love” and “White Room” for the short-lived rock supergroup Cream in the 1960s, has died. He was 82.(MGN Online / L.C. Nøttaasen / CC BY 2.0)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 20, 2023 at 3:36 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Songwriter and poet Pete Brown, who co-wrote “Sunshine of Your Love” and “White Room” for the short-lived rock supergroup Cream in the 1960s, has died. He was 82.

The London-based Brown died of cancer late Friday, according to a post on his Facebook page.

A poet who worked in the same circles as Allen Ginsberg and Spike Milligan, Brown was asked by drummer Ginger Baker to help write songs for Cream, a band he had formed with guitarist Eric Clapton and bass player Jack Bruce.

He also helped write the group’s song, “I Feel Fine,” and formed a songwriting partnership with Bruce after Cream broke up that lasted more than four decades.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say the pursuit started in Powhatan and then ended in Westchester Commons early Friday,...
Sheriff’s office: Motorcyclist was traveling at 118 mph on Route 288 before crashing
Since beginning operations at RIC in July 2021, Breeze has grown to 13 total destinations.
Breeze Airways adding flights to five destinations from RIC
The Caroline County Sheriff's Office says the shooting happened just before 8 a.m. Friday...
‘Terribly tragic’: Caroline sheriff’s office investigating murder-suicide
Officers were called to the 3400 block of Howard Road near Ratcliffe Elementary School for a...
21-year-old dies after shooting near Ratcliffe Elementary
One person is dead after they were hit and killed on I-95 in Spotsylvania County.
Person hit, killed on I-95 in Spotsylvania County

Latest News

A Wisconsin mother says her son was mauled by a dog at an in-home day care.
‘Most horrible thing’: Child mauled by dog at in-home day care, mother says
Bob Baffert, center, owner of Preakness Stakes entrant National Treasure, walks near the...
Horse trained by Bob Baffert euthanized on track after racing injury on Preakness undercard
Police are still looking for the child's non-custodial father, Rodolfo Reyes, 36.
2-year-old Idaho boy found safe after Amber Alert; non-custodial father still wanted
Travon Willis, a 2nd Semester Grad Students majoring in Data Analytics and a member of the VUU...
Virginia Union Golf Standout wins 2023 Carolinas Golf Association Sectional State Amateur Qualifier