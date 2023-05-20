Your Money with Carlson Financial
Saturday Forecast: Warm with a mix of clouds and sunshine, evening showers and storms

A few showers Saturday morning and afternoon possible, especially east of I-95
Your First Alert Weather forecast from NBC12's weather team.
(WWBT)
By Rachel Meyers
Published: May. 20, 2023 at 4:58 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Warm weekend with rain likely Saturday night. Lingering showers possible Sunday morning.

Saturday: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy with a few showers during the morning and afternoon, especially east of I-95. Rain becomes likely after sunset and overnight. An isolated thunderstorm is possible. Rain totals near a quarter inch. Highs in the low 80s. (Day Rain Chance: 20%, Saturday Night Rain Chance: 50%)

Sunday: Lingering early morning showers, then turning mostly sunny in the afternoon. Lows in the upper-50s, highs in the upper 70s. (Morning Rain Chance: 20%)

Monday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid-50s, highs in the low 80s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid-50s, highs in the mid-70s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid-50s, highs in the upper 70s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid-50s, highs in the mid-70s.

Friday: Partly sunny with a chance of an isolated shower. Lows in the mid-50s, highs in the mid-70s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

