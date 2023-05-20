Motorcyclist killed in Hull Street collision

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -A 35-year-old motorcyclist died after colliding with a car on Hull Street Road early Friday morning.

At approximately 6:25 a.m., Richmond police officers were called to the 5500 block of Hull Street Road for the report of a collision between a sedan and a motorcycle.

Officers arrived and found an injured adult male, Daniel Hooban, 35, of Chesterfield and the sole occupant of the motorcycle, down and unresponsive. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the sedan remained on the scene.

Investigators determined the collision happened in the westbound lanes of Hull Street Road.

At this time, no charges have been filed.

Anyone with information is asked to call RPD Crash Team Investigator J. DeBoard at (804) 646-1709 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

