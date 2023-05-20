Man found dead in alley near Richmond elementary school

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A man has been pronounced dead after being found in an alley just two blocks from Mary Mumford Elementary School.

Police were called to the 4500 block of Hanover Avenue just before noon on Saturday, May 20, for a report of a person down in the street.

When police arrived, they found an adult male who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have not released any information about the identity of the victim at this time. The Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of death.

Anyone with information about this death investigation is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

