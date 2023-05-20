Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
St. Jude Dream Home

Man found dead in alley near Richmond elementary school

Police are investigating after finding a man dead in the 4500 block of Hanover Avenue.
Police are investigating after finding a man dead in the 4500 block of Hanover Avenue.(Matt Rourke | AP)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: May. 20, 2023 at 2:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A man has been pronounced dead after being found in an alley just two blocks from Mary Mumford Elementary School.

Police were called to the 4500 block of Hanover Avenue just before noon on Saturday, May 20, for a report of a person down in the street.

When police arrived, they found an adult male who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have not released any information about the identity of the victim at this time. The Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of death.

Anyone with information about this death investigation is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say the pursuit started in Powhatan and then ended in Westchester Commons early Friday,...
Sheriff’s office: Motorcyclist was traveling at 118 mph on Route 288 before crashing
Since beginning operations at RIC in July 2021, Breeze has grown to 13 total destinations.
Breeze Airways adding flights to five destinations from RIC
The Caroline County Sheriff's Office says the shooting happened just before 8 a.m. Friday...
‘Terribly tragic’: Caroline sheriff’s office investigating murder-suicide
A 13-year-old in Oklahoma has graduated college with four diplomas.
13-year-old makes history crossing stage as college graduate with 4 diplomas
Officers were called to the 3400 block of Howard Road near Ratcliffe Elementary School for a...
21-year-old dies after shooting near Ratcliffe Elementary

Latest News

Travon Willis, a 2nd Semester Grad Students majoring in Data Analytics and a member of the VUU...
Virginia Union Golf Standout wins 2023 Carolinas Golf Association Sectional State Amateur Qualifier
Sign placed near Bosher's Dam.
Families of women who drowned in James River change safety measures
Families of women who drowned in James River change safety measures
Police lights generic
Motorcyclist killed in Hull Street collision