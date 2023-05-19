Your Money with Carlson Financial
‘Terrible tragic’: Caroline sheriff’s office investigating murder-suicide

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 2:53 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
CAROLINE, Va. (WWBT) - The Caroline County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a murder-suicide that happened Friday morning.

The Caroline County Emergency Communications Center received a 911 call at 7:48 a.m. for shots fired at a home in the Ladysmith Village subdivision.

Deputies found a woman and man dead from gunshot wounds.

“Preliminary investigation results indicate that the deceased male fatally shot the female, then fatally shot himself. Investigators confirmed that both of the deceased individuals lived at the home on Meriwether Lewis Drive,” the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

The sheriff’s office says that while the incident was close to Lewis and Clark Elementary School, there was no threat to the school. Buses were routed away from the scene.

Sheriff Scott Moser says that the names of the man and woman are not being released at this time.

“This a terribly tragic incident, and my thoughts and prayers are with the families involved as they endure this very difficult time,” Moser said.

