Target recalls nearly 5 million Threshold candles after severe burns, lacerations reported

FILE - A worker collects shopping carts in the parking lot of a Target store on June 9, 2021,...
FILE - A worker collects shopping carts in the parking lot of a Target store on June 9, 2021, in Highlands Ranch, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 9:34 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — Target is recalling almost 5 million candles over laceration and burn hazards, according to a Thursday notice from the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The recall impacts some 4.9 million Threshold-branded glass jar candles sold in multiple sizes and various scents — including water mint and eucalyptus, apple blossom and breeze and warm cider and cinnamon, among others.

According to the CPSC notice, Target received 137 reports of the Threshold candles’ jars breaking or cracking during use. Six injuries — which included lacerations and severe burns — were reported.

Consumers with the recalled Threshold products should “should immediately stop using” them, Thursday’s notice said. The candles can be returned to any Target store or by mail for a full refund.

Details on the size, scent and item numbers of the candles are listed on the CPSC website and Target’s recall page.

The recalled Threshold products were sold exclusively in Target stores and on the Minneapolis-based retailer’s website from August 2019 through March 2023. Sale prices range from $3 to $20, the CPSC said.

The Associated Press reached out to Target for comment on Friday.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

