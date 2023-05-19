Person hit, killed on I-95 in Spotsylvania County

SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - One person is dead after they were hit and killed on I-95 early Friday morning.

Shortly after 3 a.m., Virginia State Police responded to a multi-vehicle crash involving a pedestrian on I-95 northbound at mile marker 124 in Spotsylvania County.

Troopers say the pedestrian died at the scene.

The northbound travel lanes are currently shut down as the investigation continues.

VDOT says traffic is being detoured to exit 118 (Thornburg) to Route 1 northbound. Drivers can re-enter I-95 northbound at exit 126.

