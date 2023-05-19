News to Know for Friday, May 19

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a look at your top headlines for Friday, May 19, 2023:

Police Pursuit Ends At Westchester Commons

A motorcyclist is in the hospital after a police chase in Powhatan comes to a crashing halt in Westchester Commons.

Charlotte Apartment Fire

One person is dead, another is still missing after a massive fire broke out in Charlotte. The building where the fire broke out was an apartment building under construction.

Family of ‘Catfish Cop’ Victims Sue

The family members of the victims of Austin Edwards are now launching a lawsuit against the people who hired him.

Future of the City Charter

Richmond’s City Charter Review Commission is pouring over that lengthy, 55-page document that spells out exactly how local government is supposed to function.

A survey is set to go live Friday, asking neighbors for input on some potential changes. The possibilities include staggering city council elections and bringing back the city manager position - which was removed in 2004.

Dominion Energy Riverrock Returns

The 15th annual Dominion Energy Riverrock Festival kicks off Friday at 5 p.m. and runs until Sunday.

Light Shower Possible

Friday will be mostly cloudy, with a few sprinkles or light showers possible anytime during the day. Full Forecast >

