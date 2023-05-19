News to Know for Friday, May 19
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a look at your top headlines for Friday, May 19, 2023:
Police Pursuit Ends At Westchester Commons
- A motorcyclist is in the hospital after a police chase in Powhatan comes to a crashing halt in Westchester Commons.
Charlotte Apartment Fire
- One person is dead, another is still missing after a massive fire broke out in Charlotte. The building where the fire broke out was an apartment building under construction.
Family of ‘Catfish Cop’ Victims Sue
- The family members of the victims of Austin Edwards are now launching a lawsuit against the people who hired him. Last October, the former Virginia State trooper tried to kidnap a 15-year-old California girl he was catfishing online and killed her mother and grandparents.
Future of the City Charter
- A survey is set to go live Friday, asking neighbors for input on some potential changes. The possibilities include staggering city council elections and bringing back the city manager position - which was removed in 2004.
Dominion Energy Riverrock Returns
- The 15th annual Dominion Energy Riverrock Festival kicks off Friday at 5 p.m. and runs until Sunday.
Light Shower Possible
- Friday will be mostly cloudy, with a few sprinkles or light showers possible anytime during the day. Full Forecast >
