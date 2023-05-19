Your Money with Carlson Financial
News to Know for Friday, May 19

Virginia State Police said Austin Lee Edwards was a trooper for nearly 10 months until he...
Virginia State Police said Austin Lee Edwards was a trooper for nearly 10 months until he resigned to take a job with the Washington County Sheriff's Office.
By Joi Bass
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 6:00 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a look at your top headlines for Friday, May 19, 2023:

Police Pursuit Ends At Westchester Commons

A police chase in Powhatan comes to a crashing halt at Westchester Commons in Chesterfield.
  • A motorcyclist is in the hospital after a police chase in Powhatan comes to a crashing halt in Westchester Commons.

Charlotte Apartment Fire

Crews will remain on-scene overnight as they continue to address hotspots at the south Charlotte construction site.

Family of ‘Catfish Cop’ Victims Sue

The family members of the victims of Austin Edwards are now launching a lawsuit against the people who hired him.

Future of the City Charter

Richmond’s City Charter Review Commission is pouring over that lengthy, 55-page document that spells out exactly how local government is supposed to function.

Dominion Energy Riverrock Returns

Dominion Energy Riverrock kicks off Friday at 5 p.m.

Light Shower Possible

Friday will be mostly cloudy, with a few sprinkles or light showers possible anytime during the day.
  • Friday will be mostly cloudy, with a few sprinkles or light showers possible anytime during the day. Full Forecast >

