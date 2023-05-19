NBC12 nominated for numerous Emmy Awards

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - NBC12 picked up eight Emmy Award nominations this week in the Maryland, Virginia and Washington, D.C., region:

Overall Station Excellence, which is the top category.

Best Morning Show. NBC12 was the only nominee in this category. It’s the sixth year in a row the team has picked up this Emmy Award.

NBC12 News at 6 also got a nomination for best Daytime Newscast.

Anthony Antoine received a nomination for his story “ Reshaping Richmond: One Monument at a Time .”

NBC12′s marketing department picked up four nominations in a variety of categories, including Best Public Service and Best News Promotion.

Watch the nomination announcement, which was co-hosted by NBC12′s Rachel DePompa:

The awards will be held June 24 in Maryland.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.