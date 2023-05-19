Your Money with Carlson Financial
NBC12 nominated for numerous Emmy Awards

The National Capital Chesapeake Bay Chapter Emmy Awards will be held on June 24, 2023.(Capital Emmys)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 10:34 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - NBC12 picked up eight Emmy Award nominations this week in the Maryland, Virginia and Washington, D.C., region:

  • Overall Station Excellence, which is the top category. 
  • Best Morning Show.  NBC12 was the only nominee in this category. It’s the sixth year in a row the team has picked up this Emmy Award. 
  • NBC12 News at 6 also got a nomination for best Daytime Newscast.
  • Anthony Antoine received a nomination for his story “Reshaping Richmond: One Monument at a Time.” 
  • NBC12′s marketing department picked up four nominations in a variety of categories, including Best Public Service and Best News Promotion. 

Watch the nomination announcement, which was co-hosted by NBC12′s Rachel DePompa:

The awards will be held June 24 in Maryland.

