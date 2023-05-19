Man crashes motorcycle in Chesterfield after pursuit
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 2:37 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - A 19-year-old Midlothian man was hospitalized after a police pursuit ended in a crash early Friday.
Police say the pursuit started in Powhatan and then ended in Westchester Commons just after midnight.
The man was driving a 2023 Kawasaki motorcycle when he ran off the road at a high rate of speed.
Police said Friday afternoon that his injuries were non-life-threatening.
There’s currently no information on why the pursuit started. The motorcyclist has not yet been identified.
