Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
St. Jude Dream Home

Man arrested for AirDropping nudes to strangers, police say

Staijeck Helm was arrested and charged with indecent exposure, police said.
Staijeck Helm was arrested and charged with indecent exposure, police said.(Tulsa Police Department)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 5:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TULSA, Okla. (Gray News) – A man in Oklahoma was arrested after he AirDropped nude photos of himself to strangers, police said.

According to the Tulsa Police Department, officers were called to an apartment complex on May 1 for reports of indecent exposure.

When officers arrived at the apartment complex, they spoke with employees who said Staijeck Helm had come to the complex to apply for an apartment.

While Helm was sitting at the computer filling out the application, the apartment employees said they received two AirDrop notifications that an unknown iPhone was attempting to send them photos.

Curious as to what the contents were, the employees accepted the AirDrop requests and opened the photos. Police said the employees said they received photos of Helm fully naked in front of a mirror, along with a second photo of his genitals.

Helm was arrested and charged with indecent exposure.

Tulsa police are reminding the public that as a precaution, iPhone users should adjust their AirDrop settings to only allowing photos to be sent and received from known contacts only.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Since beginning operations at RIC in July 2021, Breeze has grown to 13 total destinations.
Breeze Airways adding flights to five destinations from RIC
Chesterfield Police say the incident started as a domestic dispute involving several people who...
1 person arrested after shooting at Chesterfield hotel
Officers were called to the 3400 block of Howard Road near Ratcliffe Elementary School for a...
21-year-old dies after shooting near Ratcliffe Elementary
One person is dead after they were hit and killed on I-95 in Spotsylvania County.
Person hit, killed on I-95 in Spotsylvania County
Crews are battling a large fire in the Southpark area
2 workers missing after massive fire at North Carolina construction site

Latest News

Police body camera footage shows Puerto Rican man denied rental car for not having a passport
Police body camera footage shows Puerto Rican man denied rental car for not having a passport
As the Virginia Department of Health investigates complaints and concerns against Westport...
‘He suffered’: Families share concerns and complaints as VDH continues to investigate Westport Rehabilitation and Nursing Center
Police were called to a Louisiana airport regarding a disturbance call over a rental car...
Puerto Rican man without passport denied rental car: ‘It shows a lack of training’
FILE - The FBI seal is pictured in Omaha, Neb., Aug. 10, 2022.
FBI broke rules in scouring foreign intelligence on Jan. 6 riot, racial justice protests, court says
InvestigateTV - Season 2; Episode 20
InvestigateTV - Season 2; Episode 20