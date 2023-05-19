‘I have dropped calls all the time’: Verizon responds to spotty coverage in Hanover

HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) - Since 2020, residents around Hanover’s Atlee neighborhoods have been dealing with dropped calls and dial tones after the New Highland Baptist Church cell tower was stuck by lighting.

“I have drop calls all the time in my home less than a mile from the tower,” James Burns, a county resident, said.

A temporary tower was put in place for quite some time, but the county said back in August that a new tower was up and running.

Today, county leaders said they still received concerns about spotty coverage.

“It was okay with the old tower, but the problem started when that tower went down,” Burns said.

The new tower serves multiple carriers, but the hold-up only affects Verizon customers.

On Monday, the phone company talked with residents about their concerns.

Representatives said the new tower has more antennas and should provide better coverage.

They believe metal wire mesh installed in February to keep birds out of the tower may interfere with the signal.

Verizon said it will remove that wiring in the next few weeks, but many residents say the issue was ongoing before the mesh was put in place.

“I think Verizon is aware of it, and they’re trying to address the issue. Whether it goes that way or not, it is yet to be seen,” said Burns.

Verizon also told customers it would be looking at potentially building a new tower off the church’s site and looking into customer contracts to see if residents could be reimbursed for pour signals or break ways with the carrier without penalties.

“It was good that Verizon is finally addressing the issue and admitting that they do have an issue, but it’s a shame it took some politicians to get involved,” Burns said.

County leaders say another community meeting with Verizon may happen in the next few weeks if the coverage does not improve.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.