Heavy traffic expected as Siegel Center hosts high school graduations

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Commonwealth University Police Department is planning for heavy traffic as 20 high school graduations will be held at the Siegel Center in the coming weeks.

The department has collaborated with VCU Parking and Transportation, the city of Richmond and the Richmond Police Department to develop a regional traffic mitigation plan which will include directing traffic, no parking signs and parking passes. GRTC has also issued a service alert for the graduations.

Chesterfield, New Kent and Henrico counties will host ceremonies at the arena from May 22 through May 24 and June 5 through June 9. ECPI University will also hold its graduation in the space. VCU Police anticipates between 400 and 7,000 attendees at each event.

VCU Police and the Richmond Police Department will direct traffic at more than a dozen intersections and digital signage will encourage drivers to take alternate routes during peak travel times.

VCU is also working with the city to establish 15-minute parking zones to accommodate customers of nearby businesses.

No parking signs will be posted along West Marshall Street behind the Siegel Center and towing will go into effect on May 22. Drivers will not be able to drop off passengers in front of the arena, but there will be a designated drop-off for guests with mobility impairments on the eastbound side of the 1200 block of Broad Street.

Area schools will also issue parking passes that will be required for guests parking in assigned parking decks. VCU parking subscribers will be temporarily moved from the West Broad Street Deck during the ceremony dates.

Police advise that graduating students and their guests to give themselves extra time for travel and parking. Pedestrians near the Siegel Center will have to use crosswalks due to safety fencing along Broad Street.

Doors to the arena will be open one hour prior to the start of each ceremony.

For more information on parking and arrival instructions, visit VCU’s parking site. For traffic questions, call VCU Police’s non-emergency line at (804) 828-1196.

