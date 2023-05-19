Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
St. Jude Dream Home

Heavy traffic expected as Siegel Center hosts high school graduations

The VCU Police Department is collaborating with multiple city agencies as it prepares for graduation traffic impacts
The VCU Siegel Center will host numerous graduations over the next few weeks.
The VCU Siegel Center will host numerous graduations over the next few weeks.(WWBT)
By Oliver Sabo
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 1:35 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Commonwealth University Police Department is planning for heavy traffic as 20 high school graduations will be held at the Siegel Center in the coming weeks.

The department has collaborated with VCU Parking and Transportation, the city of Richmond and the Richmond Police Department to develop a regional traffic mitigation plan which will include directing traffic, no parking signs and parking passes. GRTC has also issued a service alert for the graduations.

Chesterfield, New Kent and Henrico counties will host ceremonies at the arena from May 22 through May 24 and June 5 through June 9. ECPI University will also hold its graduation in the space. VCU Police anticipates between 400 and 7,000 attendees at each event.

VCU Police and the Richmond Police Department will direct traffic at more than a dozen intersections and digital signage will encourage drivers to take alternate routes during peak travel times.

VCU is also working with the city to establish 15-minute parking zones to accommodate customers of nearby businesses.

No parking signs will be posted along West Marshall Street behind the Siegel Center and towing will go into effect on May 22. Drivers will not be able to drop off passengers in front of the arena, but there will be a designated drop-off for guests with mobility impairments on the eastbound side of the 1200 block of Broad Street.

Area schools will also issue parking passes that will be required for guests parking in assigned parking decks. VCU parking subscribers will be temporarily moved from the West Broad Street Deck during the ceremony dates.

Police advise that graduating students and their guests to give themselves extra time for travel and parking. Pedestrians near the Siegel Center will have to use crosswalks due to safety fencing along Broad Street.

Doors to the arena will be open one hour prior to the start of each ceremony.

For more information on parking and arrival instructions, visit VCU’s parking site. For traffic questions, call VCU Police’s non-emergency line at (804) 828-1196.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Since beginning operations at RIC in July 2021, Breeze has grown to 13 total destinations.
Breeze Airways adding flights to five destinations from RIC
Chesterfield Police say the incident started as a domestic dispute involving several people who...
1 person arrested after shooting at Chesterfield hotel
Crews are battling a large fire in the Southpark area
2 workers missing after massive fire at North Carolina construction site
One person is dead after they were hit and killed on I-95 in Spotsylvania County.
Person hit, killed on I-95 in Spotsylvania County
Markel Rainey (left)and Mykel Rainey (right) are Randolph-Clay High School's valedictorian and...
Twin brothers graduate high school as valedictorian, salutatorian

Latest News

Richmond homeless advocates says more and more people are showing up these days for food and...
Richmond homeless on crisis: “Mayor come see your people”
The National Capital Chesapeake Bay Chapter Emmy Awards will be held on June 24, 2023.
NBC12 nominated for numerous Emmy Awards
Chesterfield County Public Schools host mock crash scene for students on Thursday.
Chesterfield Public Schools hold mock crash scene ahead of summer
Officers were called to the 3400 block of Howard Road near Ratcliffe Elementary School for a...
21-year-old dies after shooting near Ratcliffe Elementary