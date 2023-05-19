Grand jury indicts New Kent man in abduction case

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - A New Kent man was indicted in Williamsburg for abduction with intent to sexually assault the victim.

The Williamsburg Police Criminal Investigations Bureau presented a case against Richard Lee Gibson, 59, of New Kent, to a recent grand jury.

Investigators have been piecing together evidence from an abduction incident that occurred on Sept. 30, 2022 near the intersection of Prince George Street and Armistead Avenue

The initial investigation revealed that an unknown suspect grabbed a woman from behind and groped her. The woman managed to scream, and the suspect released her and ran off. No injuries to the victim were reported.

While collecting additional evidence, investigators discovered video evidence from a separate incident that showed Gibson placing his cell phone between the legs of an unsuspecting woman and unlawfully creating an image of her.

Investigators acted quickly and obtained two misdemeanor charges against Gibson for unlawfully creating an image of another and possession of obscene items.

Those charges were filed on Oct. 14, 2022. Gibson was apprehended in Florida on March 19, 2023.

Gibson was transferred to the Virginia Peninsula Regional Jail on March 26, 2023. The Criminal Investigations Bureau continued to develop leads and tracked down evidence regarding the original abduction incident.

On Wednesday, May 10, investigators presented a grand jury with their findings, and Gibson was indicted on abduction with intent to defile, object sexual penetration, and sexual battery.

If you have information about this case, contact Investigator Corbin Brown at 757-220-6237.

