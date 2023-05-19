Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
St. Jude Dream Home

Grand jury indicts New Kent man in abduction case

Richard Lee Gibson also faces numerous other charges in Williamsburg
The Williamsburg Police Criminal Investigations Bureau presented a case against Richard Lee...
The Williamsburg Police Criminal Investigations Bureau presented a case against Richard Lee Gibson, 59, of New Kent, to a recent grand jury.(MGN)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 4:27 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - A New Kent man was indicted in Williamsburg for abduction with intent to sexually assault the victim.

The Williamsburg Police Criminal Investigations Bureau presented a case against Richard Lee Gibson, 59, of New Kent, to a recent grand jury.

Investigators have been piecing together evidence from an abduction incident that occurred on Sept. 30, 2022 near the intersection of Prince George Street and Armistead Avenue

The initial investigation revealed that an unknown suspect grabbed a woman from behind and groped her. The woman managed to scream, and the suspect released her and ran off. No injuries to the victim were reported.

While collecting additional evidence, investigators discovered video evidence from a separate incident that showed Gibson placing his cell phone between the legs of an unsuspecting woman and unlawfully creating an image of her.

Investigators acted quickly and obtained two misdemeanor charges against Gibson for unlawfully creating an image of another and possession of obscene items.

Those charges were filed on Oct. 14, 2022. Gibson was apprehended in Florida on March 19, 2023.

Gibson was transferred to the Virginia Peninsula Regional Jail on March 26, 2023. The Criminal Investigations Bureau continued to develop leads and tracked down evidence regarding the original abduction incident.

On Wednesday, May 10, investigators presented a grand jury with their findings, and Gibson was indicted on abduction with intent to defile, object sexual penetration, and sexual battery.

If you have information about this case, contact Investigator Corbin Brown at 757-220-6237.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Since beginning operations at RIC in July 2021, Breeze has grown to 13 total destinations.
Breeze Airways adding flights to five destinations from RIC
Chesterfield Police say the incident started as a domestic dispute involving several people who...
1 person arrested after shooting at Chesterfield hotel
Officers were called to the 3400 block of Howard Road near Ratcliffe Elementary School for a...
21-year-old dies after shooting near Ratcliffe Elementary
One person is dead after they were hit and killed on I-95 in Spotsylvania County.
Person hit, killed on I-95 in Spotsylvania County
Crews are battling a large fire in the Southpark area
2 workers missing after massive fire at North Carolina construction site

Latest News

Police say the pursuit started in Powhatan and then ended in Westchester Commons early Friday,...
Sheriff’s office: Motorcyclist was traveling at 118 mph on Route 288 before crashing
The Caroline County Sheriff’s Office says that while the incident was close to Lewis and Clark...
‘Terribly tragic’: Caroline sheriff’s office investigating murder-suicide
The VCU Siegel Center will host numerous graduations over the next few weeks.
Heavy traffic expected as Siegel Center hosts high school graduations
Richmond homeless advocates says more and more people are showing up these days for food and...
Richmond homeless on crisis: ‘Mayor, come see your people’