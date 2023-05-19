Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
St. Jude Dream Home

Friday Forecast: Mostly cloudy with a light shower possible

Better chance for a few showers Saturday morning, best chance of showers and storms Saturday evening and overnight
Your First Alert Weather forecast from NBC12's weather team.
Your First Alert Weather forecast from NBC12's weather team.(WWBT)
By Rachel Meyers
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 3:43 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A few showers during the day Saturday, rain likely Saturday night. A shower or two could linger into Sunday morning.

Friday: Mostly cloudy. A few sprinkles or light showers are possible anytime during the day. Highs in the low 70s. (Rain Chance: 10%)

Saturday: A few morning showers then partly sunny to mostly cloudy with a spotty shower through the rest of the day. Better rain chance in the evening and overnight hours. An isolated thunderstorm is possible. Lows in the mid-50s, highs in the low 80s. (Day Rain Chance: 20%, Saturday Night Rain Chance: 50%) Rain totals near a quarter inch.

Sunday: A few pre-dawn showers, then turning mostly sunny. Lows in the mid-50s, highs in the upper 70s. (AM Rain Chance: 10%)

Monday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid-50s, highs in the low 80s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid-50s, highs in the mid and upper 70s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid-50s, highs in the upper 70s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid-50s, highs near 80°.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Since beginning operations at RIC in July 2021, Breeze has grown to 13 total destinations.
Breeze Airways adding flights to five destinations from RIC
Chesterfield Police say the incident started as a domestic dispute involving several people who...
1 person arrested after shooting at Chesterfield hotel
Crews are battling a large fire in the Southpark area
2 workers missing after massive fire at North Carolina construction site
(FILE)
Police make arrests in child abduction case
Markel Rainey (left)and Mykel Rainey (right) are Randolph-Clay High School's valedictorian and...
Twin brothers graduate high school as valedictorian, salutatorian

Latest News

Your First Alert Weather forecast from NBC12's weather team.
Forecast: Mostly cloudy with a spotty shower Friday
Forecast: Mostly cloudy with a spotty shower Friday
Thursday Forecast: Low humidity and plenty of sunshine
Thursday Forecast: Verified Best of Week with low humidity and plenty of sunshine