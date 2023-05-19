Friday Forecast: Mostly cloudy with a light shower possible

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A few showers during the day Saturday, rain likely Saturday night. A shower or two could linger into Sunday morning.

Friday: Mostly cloudy. A few sprinkles or light showers are possible anytime during the day. Highs in the low 70s. (Rain Chance: 10%)

Saturday: A few morning showers then partly sunny to mostly cloudy with a spotty shower through the rest of the day. Better rain chance in the evening and overnight hours. An isolated thunderstorm is possible. Lows in the mid-50s, highs in the low 80s. (Day Rain Chance: 20%, Saturday Night Rain Chance: 50%) Rain totals near a quarter inch.

Sunday: A few pre-dawn showers, then turning mostly sunny. Lows in the mid-50s, highs in the upper 70s. (AM Rain Chance: 10%)

Monday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid-50s, highs in the low 80s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid-50s, highs in the mid and upper 70s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid-50s, highs in the upper 70s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid-50s, highs near 80°.

