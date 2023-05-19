Director of Virginia higher education council to step down after 12 years

One of Virginia’s top higher education policy officials is stepping down from his post.

The State Council of Higher Education for Virginia, the coordinating body for colleges and universities in the commonwealth, announced Thursday that it will begin its search for a new leader after long-time director Peter Blake said he would be leaving the job by the end of the year.

Blake did not provide a reason for his departure or announce any future plans.

