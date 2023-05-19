Your Money with Carlson Financial
2nd annual Disability Inclusion Day coming to The Diamond

The Flying Squirrels are also teaming up with the Friendship Circle of Virginia to celebrate inclusion for fans of all abilities.
By Azriah Bryant
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 6:27 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - This Sunday at The Diamond, the Richmond Flying Squirrels face off against the Akron Rubber Ducks.

“This is a community event, and we do this to show that it matters to all of us,” said Dr. Sarah Krantz-Ciment, the founder and director of the Friendship Circle or Virginia.

The nonprofit organization is excited to highlight disability, inclusion and mental health in the community at Sunday’s game.

“Friendship and fun and making everyone feel like they have a friend. That they belong as someone that is theirs, at a place where they can be included and be part of the community like everyone else,” said Krantz-Ciment.

This game will be fully inclusive to accommodate fans who might be unable to attend a regular baseball game.

Examples include a sensory-friendly entry gate, a huge sensory seating zone, and different dietary options throughout the ballpark.

“Voice audio descriptions for people who need that. ASL interpreters, sign language interpreters,” said Krantz-Ciment.

Sensory backpacks will also be offered.

The backpacks are actually available at every game. Inside, you’ll find headphones, sunglasses, fidget toys and other items to help you feel comfortable at the game.

“The Friendship Circle and the Flying Squirrels are really made for each other ‘cause our slogan is ‘Fun for All,’ and the Friendship Circle lives that every single day of their lives,” said Todd “Parney” Parnell, the CEO of the Flying Squirrels.

Gates open at 12:30 p.m. Sunday. Just like all of the other Friendship Circles events, tickets are free. For more information, head to the Friendship Circle of Virginia website.

