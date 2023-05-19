21-year-old dies after shooting near Ratcliffe Elementary
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 9:13 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - A Richmond woman is dead after a shooting at an apartment complex in Henrico early Friday morning.
Officers responded to the 3400 block of Howard Road near Ratcliffe Elementary School for a reported shooting just before 4 a.m.
When officers arrived, they found 21-year-old Diamond Renee’ Cox on the ground outside of an apartment building with a gunshot wound.
She was taken to the hospital, where she later died.
Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.