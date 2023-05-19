Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
St. Jude Dream Home

21-year-old dies after shooting near Ratcliffe Elementary

Officers were called to the 3400 block of Howard Road near Ratcliffe Elementary School for a...
Officers were called to the 3400 block of Howard Road near Ratcliffe Elementary School for a reported shooting just before 4 a.m.(WWBT)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 9:13 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - A Richmond woman is dead after a shooting at an apartment complex in Henrico early Friday morning.

Officers responded to the 3400 block of Howard Road near Ratcliffe Elementary School for a reported shooting just before 4 a.m.

When officers arrived, they found 21-year-old Diamond Renee’ Cox on the ground outside of an apartment building with a gunshot wound.

She was taken to the hospital, where she later died.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Since beginning operations at RIC in July 2021, Breeze has grown to 13 total destinations.
Breeze Airways adding flights to five destinations from RIC
Chesterfield Police say the incident started as a domestic dispute involving several people who...
1 person arrested after shooting at Chesterfield hotel
Crews are battling a large fire in the Southpark area
2 workers missing after massive fire at North Carolina construction site
Markel Rainey (left)and Mykel Rainey (right) are Randolph-Clay High School's valedictorian and...
Twin brothers graduate high school as valedictorian, salutatorian
(FILE)
Police make arrests in child abduction case

Latest News

Peter Blake, director of the State Council of Higher Education for Virginia.
Director of Virginia higher education council to step down after 12 years
Some Dominion customers grow frustrated over new portal
Person hit, killed on I-95 in Spotsylvania County
Virginia State Police said Austin Lee Edwards was a trooper for nearly 10 months until he...
News to Know for Friday, May 19