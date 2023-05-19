21-year-old dies after shooting near Ratcliffe Elementary

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - A Richmond woman is dead after a shooting at an apartment complex in Henrico early Friday morning.

Officers responded to the 3400 block of Howard Road near Ratcliffe Elementary School for a reported shooting just before 4 a.m.

When officers arrived, they found 21-year-old Diamond Renee’ Cox on the ground outside of an apartment building with a gunshot wound.

She was taken to the hospital, where she later died.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

