Tidewater, Southwest, Western regions biggest winners on school construction grants

Tidewater and Eastern Shore school divisions, including those in Norfolk and Newport News, are receiving about a quarter of $365 million in grants Virginia is handing out to modernize and repair school buildings as well as construct new ones.

On May 11, the Virginia Board of Education unanimously approved 42 grants to school divisions across the state, chosen from 199 grant applications from 63 districts.

Kathleen Jackson, chief financial officer for Roanoke City Public Schools, which received funding for three projects but fell short on two others, said the funding comes as capital costs remain high due to construction industry supply chain challenges and inflation.

However, Jackson said a grant to replace Preston Park Elementary School will help save the district money by allowing it to proceed quickly with plans instead of dragging them out over several years.

