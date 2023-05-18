Thursday Forecast: Verified Best of Week with low humidity and plenty of sunshine

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Cooler than normal for the rest of the week with only some low end rain chances.

Thursday: Mostly sunny with low humidity. Increasing high clouds in the afternoon. *Verified* Best Weather Day of the Week. Highs in the low 70s.

Friday: Partly sunny. Lows in the low 50s, highs near 70. A few afternoon sprinkles or showers possible, especially along the Bay. (Rain Chance: 20%)

Saturday: Partly sunny with a few showers possible, especially late in the day and evening. Lows in the mid-50s, highs in the upper 70s. (PM Rain Chance: 30%) Rain amounts 1/10″ or less. Shower chance continues at night.

Sunday: Partly sunny with an isolated shower possible during the morning. Lows in the mid-50s, highs in the mid and upper 70s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

Monday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid-50s, highs near 80.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid-50s, highs in the mid and upper 70s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the upper 70s.

