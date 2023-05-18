Your Money with Carlson Financial
Thursday Forecast: Verified Best of Week with low humidity and plenty of sunshine

Low chance of showers late Saturday or early Sunday
Your First Alert Weather forecast from NBC12's weather team.
Your First Alert Weather forecast from NBC12's weather team.(WWBT)
By Andrew Freiden
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 4:09 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Cooler than normal for the rest of the week with only some low end rain chances.

Thursday: Mostly sunny with low humidity. Increasing high clouds in the afternoon. *Verified* Best Weather Day of the Week. Highs in the low 70s.

Friday: Partly sunny. Lows in the low 50s, highs near 70. A few afternoon sprinkles or showers possible, especially along the Bay. (Rain Chance: 20%)

Saturday: Partly sunny with a few showers possible, especially late in the day and evening. Lows in the mid-50s, highs in the upper 70s. (PM Rain Chance: 30%) Rain amounts 1/10″ or less. Shower chance continues at night.

Sunday: Partly sunny with an isolated shower possible during the morning. Lows in the mid-50s, highs in the mid and upper 70s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

Monday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid-50s, highs near 80.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid-50s, highs in the mid and upper 70s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the upper 70s.

