Richmond, Henrico police honor officers who died in the line of duty

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Richmond Police are honoring officers who lost their lives in the line of duty.

The department held a ceremony Thursday morning at the police training academy in recognition of National Police Week.

Acting police chief Rick Edwards paid tribute to the 39 RPD officers who died on the job.

But he also recognized the bravery of those who still wear the uniform.

“There are so many incredible acts of heroism and bravery that occur every day in our city that nobody knows about,” Edwards said. “Some of them, some of the videos of what our officers face are public, but most are not, and most are only recognized at awards ceremonies.”

Since 1895, Henrico has lost ten officers while on duty.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.