Preparations underway for Dominion Energy Riverrock

The outdoor sports and music festival is set to kick off on Friday
By Desiree Montilla
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 5:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Preparations are underway on Brown’s Island to bring Dominion Energy Riverrock, an outdoor sports and music festival, to Richmond this weekend.

All week long, crews have been setting up the stage and adventure zones on Brown’s Island for the activities set to start on Friday.

“We are super excited,” said Nan Callahan, a communications manager with Sports Backers. “Last year was our first time post-pandemic to have the festival back at full capacity, so we’re even more excited because we’re expecting larger numbers than last year.”

The festival drew about 80,000 spectators last year and will include live music and outdoor sports, including kayaking, mountain biking, yoga and Ultimate Air Dogs.

Organizers also add the rain from earlier this week didn’t impact any of the plans for the festival.

“The rain didn’t really impact the river levels too much,” said Callahan. “This is still kind of a normal level for May, and we’re, you know, the rain chance has really gone down and is kind of in that overnight on Friday area, so we’re really feeling great about it not impacting any of the events.”

Going into the weekend, the National Weather Service forecasts river levels to be around five feet.

“You can make an argument you want it a little higher, a little bit more exciting, but for average people to go down there and enjoy the river when it’s about five feet, which is what it’ll be this weekend, I mean I think it’s going to be really good,” said NBC12 Meteorologist Andrew Freiden. “When the river drops down later in the summer, if we can get to one, one foot or two feet, it’s a ton safer to get out and explore, and in this case, you have to use a lot of caution. Have a lot of fun, but be cautious.”

Dominion Energy Riverrock is free to attend, including evening concerts.

You can find more details about the full schedule of events here.

