News to Know for Thursday, May 18

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a look at your top headlines for Thursday, May 18, 2023:

Juvenile Shot In Mosby Court

One person has been arrested after a juvenile was shot in Mosby Court Wednesday afternoon. The juvenile was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Piedmont Regional Jail Update

Firings and demotions at a Virginia prison after a high-profile jail break that allowed two inmates, one a murder suspect to roam free for days.

Abortion Ban Latest

The commonwealth is now poised to become an access point for those from other states looking to get an abortion.

Virginia is now at the front end of the abortion debate as more southern states pass heavier restrictions. The commonwealth is now poised to become an access point for those from other states looking to get an abortion.

Posthumous High School Diplomas

A new Virginia law will honor students who never get to finish their final year. The change will cut through the historic red tape for granting posthumous degre

A new law in Virginia allows schools to give diplomas to students who didn’t live to see the end of their senior year.

Best Weather Day of the Week

Thursday will be a mostly sunny day with low humidity. Full forecast >

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.