News to Know for Thursday, May 18

Published: May. 18, 2023 at 6:44 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a look at your top headlines for Thursday, May 18, 2023:
Juvenile Shot In Mosby Court
- One person has been arrested after a juvenile was shot in Mosby Court Wednesday afternoon. The juvenile was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Piedmont Regional Jail Update
- At a public meeting Wednesday, jail officials said “human error” led to the escape of Alder Marin-Sotelo and Bruce Callahan.
Abortion Ban Latest
- Virginia is now at the front end of the abortion debate as more southern states pass heavier restrictions. The commonwealth is now poised to become an access point for those from other states looking to get an abortion.
Posthumous High School Diplomas
- A new law in Virginia allows schools to give diplomas to students who didn’t live to see the end of their senior year.
Best Weather Day of the Week
- Thursday will be a mostly sunny day with low humidity. Full forecast >
