Herd of cows on the loose in Va. county, drivers be aware

BRUNSWICK, Va. (WWBT) -The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office says about 30 cows escaped from a work camp early Thursday morning, and they’re still working on returning the animals to the pasture.

On May 18, just after 4 a.m., deputies got a report of a cow standing in the middle of Bright Leaf Road. They notified the Virginia Department of Corrections Agricultural Work Camp and searched for the cow.

An investigation of the pasture and fencing revealed that a livestock stampede damaged the fence, which they say was likely due to a bear or pack of coyotes disturbing the herd.

Around 30 cows are out of the pasture from Liberty Church to Scott’s Company on Highway 58.

Drivers should be careful, especially at night, since the animals could be all over the area.

Correctional employees are helping deputies to return the herd to the pasture safely.

