Dominion Energy Riverrock announces final schedule

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Dominion Energy Riverrock returns to Brown’s Island this Friday, and organizers have announced its final schedule of events.

The popular sports and music festival kicks off May 19 and runs through May 21.

This year’s events include the James River Scramble, Subaru Ultimate Air Dogs and Kayak Boatercross.

