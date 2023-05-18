Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
St. Jude Dream Home

Dominion Energy Riverrock announces final schedule

Dominion Energy Riverrock is May 19-21
The Dominion Energy Riverrock Festival kicks off Friday, May 19 at 5:00 p.m.
The Dominion Energy Riverrock Festival kicks off Friday, May 19 at 5:00 p.m.(Emily Yinger)
By Joi Bass
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 10:10 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Dominion Energy Riverrock returns to Brown’s Island this Friday, and organizers have announced its final schedule of events.

Road closures, no parking zones for Dominion Energy Riverrock

The popular sports and music festival kicks off May 19 and runs through May 21.

This year’s events include the James River Scramble, Subaru Ultimate Air Dogs and Kayak Boatercross.

To see a full schedule of events, click here.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say the gun was found inside a bathroom at Longdale Elementary School Tuesday afternoon.
Gun found inside trashcan at Henrico elementary school
Chesterfield Police catching speeders during the month-long speeding blitz.
Over 1,000 drivers caught in Chestserfield for excessive speeding in just 2 weeks
Star student killed on the way to celebratory lunch with parents after getting degree
Mugshot: Krista Schindley (left) and Tyler Shindley (right)
GRAPHIC: Parents arrested after 10-year-old weighing 36 pounds found walking to grocery store, police say
Larry Whitaker, Jr., 33, of Richmond, has been charged with shooting into an occupied vehicle,...
Richmond man accused of firing gun on GRTC bus

Latest News

Community Transformers Foundation Award Gala this Saturday
Community Transformers Foundation Awards Gala this Saturday
38th annual Lebanese Food Festival this weekend
38th annual Lebanese Food Festival this weekend
The Henrico County Police Division is giving pet owners an opportunity to protect their pets...
Henrico Police holding rabies clinic for pets
Goochland Day happening this Saturday
Goochland Day happening this Saturday