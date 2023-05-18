Breeze Airways adding flights to five destinations from RIC

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Breeze Airways announced Thursday that it is adding five new non-stop flight destinations from Richmond International Airport.

Breeze will now include non-stop flights from RIC to Los Angeles, California, Cincinnati, Ohio and Long Island-Islip, New York. The airline will also bring back “summer seasonal” flights to Jacksonville, Florida and Providence, Rhode Island.

The routes are now on sale at introductory rates, starting at $49 from Richmond to Cincinnati. The promotion must be purchased by May 26 for travel from May 31 to Nov. 14. The deal excludes travel from June 28 to July 10 and from Sept. 1 to Sept 4.

Here’s a current list of discounted fares and operation dates:

Jacksonville: Operations running Monday, Thursday, Friday and Sunday from $69

Los Angeles: Operations running Thursday, Sunday and Tuesday from $200

Long Island-Islip: Operations running Thursday and Sunday from $53

Providence: Operations running Thursday, Sunday and Tuesday from $50

Cincinnati: Operations running Monday and Friday from $49

Since beginning operations at RIC in July 2021, Breeze has grown to 13 total destinations.

The airline currently offers flights from Richmond to:

Charleston, South Carolina

Hartford, Connecticut

Las Vegas, Nevada

New Orleans, Louisiana

Phoenix, Arizona

Provo-Salt Lake City, Utah

San Francisco, California

Tampa, Florida

More information and discounted flights can be found on Breeze’s website.

