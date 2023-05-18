Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
St. Jude Dream Home

Breeze Airways adding flights to five destinations from RIC

The airline will offer discounted flights out of Richmond through the summer
Since beginning operations at RIC in July 2021, Breeze has grown to 13 total destinations.
Since beginning operations at RIC in July 2021, Breeze has grown to 13 total destinations.(Breeze Airways / Connecticut Airport Authority)
By Oliver Sabo
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 3:03 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Breeze Airways announced Thursday that it is adding five new non-stop flight destinations from Richmond International Airport.

Breeze will now include non-stop flights from RIC to Los Angeles, California, Cincinnati, Ohio and Long Island-Islip, New York. The airline will also bring back “summer seasonal” flights to Jacksonville, Florida and Providence, Rhode Island.

The routes are now on sale at introductory rates, starting at $49 from Richmond to Cincinnati. The promotion must be purchased by May 26 for travel from May 31 to Nov. 14. The deal excludes travel from June 28 to July 10 and from Sept. 1 to Sept 4.

Here’s a current list of discounted fares and operation dates:

  • Jacksonville: Operations running Monday, Thursday, Friday and Sunday from $69
  • Los Angeles: Operations running Thursday, Sunday and Tuesday from $200
  • Long Island-Islip: Operations running Thursday and Sunday from $53
  • Providence: Operations running Thursday, Sunday and Tuesday from $50
  • Cincinnati: Operations running Monday and Friday from $49

Since beginning operations at RIC in July 2021, Breeze has grown to 13 total destinations.

Breeze Airways adds two cities to flights from RIC

The airline currently offers flights from Richmond to:

  • Charleston, South Carolina
  • Hartford, Connecticut
  • Las Vegas, Nevada
  • New Orleans, Louisiana
  • Phoenix, Arizona
  • Provo-Salt Lake City, Utah
  • San Francisco, California
  • Tampa, Florida

More information and discounted flights can be found on Breeze’s website.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say the gun was found inside a bathroom at Longdale Elementary School Tuesday afternoon.
Gun found inside trashcan at Henrico elementary school
Chesterfield Police catching speeders during the month-long speeding blitz.
Over 1,000 drivers caught in Chestserfield for excessive speeding in just 2 weeks
Star student killed on the way to celebratory lunch with parents after getting degree
Mugshot: Krista Schindley (left) and Tyler Shindley (right)
GRAPHIC: Parents arrested after 10-year-old weighing 36 pounds found walking to grocery store, police say
Larry Whitaker, Jr., 33, of Richmond, has been charged with shooting into an occupied vehicle,...
Richmond man accused of firing gun on GRTC bus

Latest News

Attendees will have the opportunity to meet the crew of Med-Flight I and tour their helicopter.
Bon Secours to kick off National EMS Week with free event
Chesterfield Police say the incident started as a domestic dispute involving several people who...
1 person arreted after shooting at Chesterfield hotel
Richmond’s City Charter Review Commission is pouring over that lengthy, 55-page document which...
Richmond’s Charter Review Commission options could change how mayor, council is elected
The Dominion Energy Riverrock Festival kicks off Friday, May 19 at 5:00 p.m.
Dominion Energy Riverrock announces final schedule